Palace for All celebrates Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) across both the Football Club and the Palace for Life Foundation, encompassing a range of campaigns, activations and initiatives which underpin that work.

The club aims to ensure everyone who wishes to engage with us, whether as matchday fans, staff, players, board members, participants in the Foundation programmes and any other person engaged with the club’s activities, has a real and equal opportunity to do so.

We strive to continually celebrate the diversity across our club. We recognise our responsibility to taking a proactive approach to tackling prejudice, promoting understanding, and cultivating an environment whereby everyone feels valued, respected and able to be themselves.

As part of this commitment, we follow the principles of the Equality Act 2010 as we are committed to identifying, confronting and eliminating discrimination, whether by reason of race, colour, nationality, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, marital or civil partner status, age, ethnic or national origin pregnancy or maternity, disability or gender reassignment. We aim to involve and be representative of our local community in all elements of our work.

Our recently-published EDI Strategy – which you can read by clicking here – sets out our aspirations as a club until 2034, as well as our objectives and commitments to being an inclusive and diverse club.