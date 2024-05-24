The Palace Beer Festival has become a staple of the Selhurst Park calendar, and this weekend, you can head down to SE25 to sample great food and a huge variety of beers from your own complimentary limited edition beer glass.

As well as live entertainment, there will be a chance to watch charity fixture Palace Aid (through which we strongly encourage attendees to support Palace for Life Foundation) as well as the FA Cup final on the screens inside the stadium, while sipping your choice from up to 100 different beers.

Attendees will get drink vouchers alongside their free beer glass, with VIP tickets entitling visitors to 10 half-pint drink vouchers and 2 meal vouchers (altogether worth £50!), a special tote bag, discounted drink vouchers on the day and an exclusive brewery tasting.

Find out everything you need to know about the big event, below!

Please note, this event is only available to over 18s.