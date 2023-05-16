A fantastic line-up of celebrity Palace fans, ex-players, and Foundation participants will be going head-to-head to win the inaugural Palace Aid trophy.

The first two to be announced are the opposing captains: former Palace and England striker Andrew Johnson - returning after scoring 85 times for Palace in a sensational four-year spell in south London - and legendary rapper, comedian and Eagles fan Ben Bailey Smith (aka Doc Brown)!

Keep an eye out on Palace for Life's Twitter and Instagram channels over the next few weeks, as they announce even more line-ups, managers and kits for the showpiece fixture.

Taking place at the 11th annual Crystal Palace Beer Festival on Saturday, 3rd June, the match will kick-off at Selhurst Park at 12:45 BST.

Attendees of the Beer Festival can watch from the famous Holmesdale Road stand, before grabbing another beer or cider, enjoying some more entertainment - or watching the FA Cup final on the Selhurst big screen!

Please note, the Beer Festival is open to Over-18s only.