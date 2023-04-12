Crystal Palace supporters can treat themselves to a selection of exceptional experiences over the coming months - find out more below!
Feast on a sporting dinner with Jeff Stelling
Wednesday, 10th May (17:30 BST)
Selhurst Park
Fans have the opportunity to hear directly from a broadcasting legend: the long-term host of Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling, at the latest Sporting Dinner at Selhurst Park!
Enjoy a plethora of the behind-the-scenes anecdotes and unique insights from one of the nation's favourite presenters, all while tucking into the three-course fine dining on offer.
Hosted by Mark Clemmit and featuring special guest comedian Aaron James, this sporting dinner is sure to be a feast for all football fans.
Get the inside insight at the Business Club
Thursday, 11th May (11:30)
Selhurst Park
The Crystal Palace Business Club returns this May with a speaker offering unique insight: Head of Player Care, Danny Young.
Now approaching 10 years at Crystal Palace, Young fulfils a range of daily responsibilities, ensuring that every first-team player can focus on giving their all on the pitch, by advising and assisting them off it.
His importance to the fabric of the Football Club was recognised with the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution at last year’s End of Season Awards.
Guests will have the opportunity to put their questions to Danny, who will discuss his experiences of building, maintaining and maximising relationships with top-tier talent.
Three-course dining and wine is included in your booking, as well as networking opportunities and an optional, complimentary private stadium tour.
Play a round of golf with Palace legends
Thursday, 18th May (08:00)
Burhill Golf Club
A full day of golfing activities - including 27 holes - as well as breakfast, lunch, dinner and professional photography... and all alongside some of your favourite Palace legends. What's not to love?
It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to compete alongside the likes of Crystal Palace record appearance maker Jim Cannon, as well as former England internationals John Salako and Andy Johnson - and more legends!
The beautiful Burhill Golf Club plays host to this year event, which takes place on Thursday, 18th May.
Sip in the summer with the Crystal Palace Beer Festival
Saturday, 3rd June (12:00)
Selhurst Park
The 11th annual Beer Festival will once again see hundreds of beers and ciders, from breweries both near and far, available to attendees on a celebratory summer’s day at Selhurst Park.
There’ll also be a wide variety of food available, along with a diverse mix of entertainment and live bands throughout the afternoon.
Tickets are now on sale for just £15 – rising to £23 on the day – which includes access to the event, your first pint for free and a complimentary festival glass with an exclusive design.