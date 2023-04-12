Feast on a sporting dinner with Jeff Stelling

Wednesday, 10th May (17:30 BST)

Selhurst Park

Fans have the opportunity to hear directly from a broadcasting legend: the long-term host of Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling, at the latest Sporting Dinner at Selhurst Park!

Enjoy a plethora of the behind-the-scenes anecdotes and unique insights from one of the nation's favourite presenters, all while tucking into the three-course fine dining on offer.

Hosted by Mark Clemmit and featuring special guest comedian Aaron James, this sporting dinner is sure to be a feast for all football fans.