2012/13 - Part Five: Magical Murray, difficult December

Over the course of this week, you can follow the account of Club Historian Ian King on cpfc.co.uk, telling the story of a dramatic campaign – with a little help from the stars of When Eagles Dare, now available to watch on Palace TV+.

Read Part Five below...

17th November: Palace 3-0 Derby

Fresh off the back of four consecutive wins, it was another dominant day for Ian Holloway's Palace in south London.

By full-time, the Eagles had recorded an unbeaten run of 14 games by tearing apart a Derby side that included a 17-year-old Will Hughes.

André Moritz started instead of Owen Garvan and the Brazilian’s corner led to an unmarked Glenn Murray heading home in the 12th minute.

The Rams concentrated on shackling Wilfried Zaha - who three days before had made a senior England debut against Sweden, which meant Moritz took over the creative mantle, but the Eagles missed several opportunities to score again before the break.

That changed just before the hour-mark when Moritz scored his third goal in three games with a left-footed volley from Murray’s knock-down.

The icing on the cake came eight minutes from time when Murray out-muscled a defender on the right to cut in and rifle home a left-footed shot for his 15th goal of the season.

Palace remained top of the table as Cardiff City defeated Middlesbrough to leapfrog the Teessiders and sit in second place.