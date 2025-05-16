'It's time' – Voices of South London: Stars of the stage, screen & soundwaves

Hello, Jo Brand here, sending an 'all fingers crossed' message to the brilliant Palace team and staff, wishing them all the luck in the world for the 17th May.

I have been a Palace fan for many, many years, as have most of my family.

It would mean so much to us, as we lost our favourite family Palace fan, my brother Bill, four years ago, and we have lots of happy memories about the times we spent at Selhurst Park with Bill and his Hasting mates, who travelled up in a minibus, pristine and sober, and left quite a lot worse for wear on the journey home after sharing a big group meal with the London branch of the Palace fan club.

The atmosphere at Selhurst Park, the fans and the determination of the team are a powerful combination. I know the Eagles can do it, and I’m so proud to be asked to add a message of support.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Growing up in South London, Chiwetel Ejiofor's career spans over two decades across film, television, and theatre. He is the recipient of various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and a Laurence Olivier Award, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards.