'It's time' – Voices of South London: Stars of the stage, screen & soundwaves

In the world of comedy, people often talk about the well-known "rule of three”, with the payoff punchline being something unexpected after two set ups which are expected.
This will be my third trip to Wembley from foreign lands to see us in an FA Cup Final and I’m hoping desperately for the payoff punchline this time with "the unexpected” (yes, Manchester City ARE the favourites) after two previous exciting Wembley finals but with “expected” results against Manchester United (okay, four if you count the dull replay in 1990, but I wasn’t there at that game).
If that happens, and we win a major trophy for the first time in the six decades I’ve supported Palace – and in the club’s 100-plus year history – I don’t think I can express in words the absolute heights and complete depths of elation I’ll feel.
This is almost certainly the best Palace squad I can ever remember us having, who on their day are capable of beating anyone with or without the help of good fortune... but winning a trophy like the FA Cup always requires a bit of luck along the way, so here’s wishing Oliver and the whole squad all the luck in the world.
And, of course, we all know what the other well-known “rule of three” is? THIRD TIME LUCKY.
Bring it on home, boys!
Bill Wyman
