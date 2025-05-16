Skip navigation

      'It's time' – Voices of South London: Stars of the stage, screen & soundwaves

      Features

      Crystal Palace’s third-ever FA Cup Final will soon be upon us away – and ahead of the match, we’re delighted to share a range of South London’s favourite voices, looking forward to our return to English football’s greatest stage…

      Today, we're delighted to share messages of support from some of South London's finest stars of the stage and screen – renowned comedians, Hollywood actors and legendary musicians – who have shone under the global spotlight, and are now hoping Palace can do the same this weekend...

      Jo Brand

      Hailing from Clapham, BAFTA winner Jo Brand is one of the UK's most loved comedians, presenters, actresses, and writers in the UK. She has entertained global audiences for over 30 years, earning multiple awards and critical acclaim for her work.

      01 / 02

      Hello, Jo Brand here, sending an 'all fingers crossed' message to the brilliant Palace team and staff, wishing them all the luck in the world for the 17th May.

      I have been a Palace fan for many, many years, as have most of my family.

      It would mean so much to us, as we lost our favourite family Palace fan, my brother Bill, four years ago, and we have lots of happy memories about the times we spent at Selhurst Park with Bill and his Hasting mates, who travelled up in a minibus, pristine and sober, and left quite a lot worse for wear on the journey home after sharing a big group meal with the London branch of the Palace fan club.

      The atmosphere at Selhurst Park, the fans and the determination of the team are a powerful combination. I know the Eagles can do it, and I’m so proud to be asked to add a message of support.

      Chiwetel Ejiofor

      Growing up in South London, Chiwetel Ejiofor's career spans over two decades across film, television, and theatre. He is the recipient of various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and a Laurence Olivier Award, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards.

      I'm in South Africa shooting, but everybody knows I'm a Palace fan, and the guys out here are wishing me luck! People here are following the game, and they're excited and cheering us on.

      Our team are doing amazing – they're a great side. We've only got to this point a couple of times before, and I remember those games – but I just feel incredibly excited about this one.

      Obviously the 1990s were extraordinary in their own way, and that Final against Man United was amazing – even though we were just pipped at the post. And then in 2016, again, I was right there, and we were in it...

      But I just think that this time it feels a little different. I'm crossing everything. I think we're coming back with the Cup. We've played some blinders and we've shocked everyone this season in so many different ways, and at so many different times.

      I think it's time, really – I think it's time to bring the Cup to Selhurst Park.

      Chloe Petts

      Passionate Palace fan Chloe Petts has established her as one of the most exciting up and coming acts on the comedy circuit. On television and radio, Chloe has hosted own segment every Saturday morning on Sky Sports News, and has also been a regular on The Frank Skinner Show;* Sky Sports' World Cup Breakfast in 2022; and Good Morning Euros for the UEFA Women's Euros.

      A win would be the best day of my life. I love this club and it has given me so much over the years in terms of joy and community and it would be such a privilege to be able to experience something as big as winning an FA Cup Final.

      I don't wanna look ahead to those Saturday evening pints if we did win but I think we'll all be crying tears of joy!

      As for the players, I don't think they need to hear anything from me because what can I tell a bunch of professionals that they don't know already?

      But maybe it's useful to say: we love you whatever happens, and I hope you can play with the joy of knowing that you have our backing 100%.

      There's gonna be 40,000 Palace fans on your team, backing you all the way.

      Jim Piddock

      Jim Piddock is an actor, writer and producer who moved to the US in 1981 initially to pursue his acting career, appearing in blockbusters such as Independence Day, Lethal Weapon 2 and The Prestige. Now based in Los Angeles, he is a lifelong Eagles fan who helped save the club from bankruptcy in 1999 when he founded the Crystal Palace Supporters' Trust.

      Suzy Izzard & Jim Piddock from the 2016 Final
      Suzy Izzard & Jim Piddock from the 2016 Final

      In the world of comedy, people often talk about the well-known "rule of three”, with the payoff punchline being something unexpected after two set ups which are expected.

      This will be my third trip to Wembley from foreign lands to see us in an FA Cup Final and I’m hoping desperately for the payoff punchline this time with "the unexpected” (yes, Manchester City ARE the favourites) after two previous exciting Wembley finals but with “expected” results against Manchester United (okay, four if you count the dull replay in 1990, but I wasn’t there at that game).

      If that happens, and we win a major trophy for the first time in the six decades I’ve supported Palace – and in the club’s 100-plus year history – I don’t think I can express in words the absolute heights and complete depths of elation I’ll feel.

      This is almost certainly the best Palace squad I can ever remember us having, who on their day are capable of beating anyone with or without the help of good fortune... but winning a trophy like the FA Cup always requires a bit of luck along the way, so here’s wishing Oliver and the whole squad all the luck in the world.

      And, of course, we all know what the other well-known “rule of three” is? THIRD TIME LUCKY.

      Bring it on home, boys!

      Bill Wyman

      Born in Lewisham, Bill Wyman is a musician best known as the bassist for the Rolling Stones for 31 years, from 1962 to 1993, performing on their first 19 albums. He was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Rolling Stones in 1989, and briefly returned to recording with them in 2023.

      Although best known for his music, Bill has pursued many other interests since leaving the Stones in 1993, and is an avid archivist, collector, photographer and author.

      Hi guys, Bill Wyman here! I've been a fan of the Palace since 1946, actually, when I was 10 years old.

      I've seen the Palace lose twice in the FA Cup Final against Man United, both by the odd goal.

      Now, the Palace are on fire, and I hope that fire continues to burn on Saturday.

      Go Palace!

      Related News

      Related News

      More News