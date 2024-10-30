Commenting on his goal, which proved to be the winner for Palace, Kamada said: “I have already scored a lot from distance. The manager told me [at half-time to stay calm and score the winner] - I just shot and then, yeah!”.

“I think we defended very well today. When we were high-pressing, we got many chances and I also got one chance.

Coming on as a substitute, Kamada hit the ground running and went on to win the game for the Eagles. He attributes his ability to slot in seamlessly to the team spirit: “It is especially [important to have team spirit].

"I love to play in the tournament, cup games, I have already scored a lot before [in tournaments] and today I also scored. I really want to play the final with this team, and I really want to make history for Palace.

“I will try [to be the best Daichi Kamada]. And I think I will have to make more effort and I’ll just keep going.”