Speaking to Palace TV after scoring the winner against Aston Villa, Daichi Kamada offered an introspective reflection on his performance.
“Obviously, I'm happy to score for the team. But I'm still not happy with my performance.” the Japan international said.
“I know I can play better. I think I was losing confidence, but I wanted to change myself and I think it was good for me”
Commenting on his goal, which proved to be the winner for Palace, Kamada said: “I have already scored a lot from distance. The manager told me [at half-time to stay calm and score the winner] - I just shot and then, yeah!”.
“I think we defended very well today. When we were high-pressing, we got many chances and I also got one chance.
Coming on as a substitute, Kamada hit the ground running and went on to win the game for the Eagles. He attributes his ability to slot in seamlessly to the team spirit: “It is especially [important to have team spirit].
"I love to play in the tournament, cup games, I have already scored a lot before [in tournaments] and today I also scored. I really want to play the final with this team, and I really want to make history for Palace.
“I will try [to be the best Daichi Kamada]. And I think I will have to make more effort and I’ll just keep going.”