Palace will take on the reigning Bosnian champions over the course of the next week, bidding for a place in the last 16 of the competition, in what is our first-ever season in major European competition.

The first leg of the play-off round is set to kick-off at 18:45 CET local time (17:45 GMT UK time) on Thursday, (19th February) at Bijeli Brijeg Stadium.

And ahead of jet-setting over to Mostar, Oliver Glasner's Eagles completed their preparations out on the South London grass – with the best of the early photos in our gallery below!