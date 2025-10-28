Asked what he would look to take from a memorable Palace performance and victory – a display which inflicted a first defeat of the season on Arne Slot’s reigning Premier League champions, and earned the LMA Performance of the Week award – Glasner replied simply: “Everything – especially the first-half.

“They [Liverpool] can't change their way of playing. It's not possible within one week. They have a tight schedule, just playing more or less, and I think Arne Slot will trust in the things he's doing with all his teams. They won the league last year.

“I think we know what their threat is. We know their attacking style. We know their wingers are great in one-on-one situations, and also in the second-half, we gave them too many chances.

"For example, in one situation, what everybody knows: they can score when Mo Salah dribbles in and crosses, and [Florian] Wirtz ran in and had a big chance. We know, we prepared the players, but everything goes so quick, and maybe you don't recognise it and you can be punished. That's the quality of Liverpool.

“On the other side, what encourages us and gives us confidence is that in the last three games, we always scored against them. We scored one at Anfield [in a 1-1 draw in May] and we scored two at Wembley [in the 2-2 Community Shield match in August], and we scored two at home – so that shows that we're able to create chances. This confidence, we have.

“We're playing at Anfield, a very traditional stadium with fantastic fans as well, away to the Premier League title holders, with huge respect.

“We know we've just a chance to win the game if we perform on our top level. Nothing else will be good enough to win there.”