Palace were below-par in a tight first 45 minutes, with Leicester keeping Dean Henderson busy and going close to a breakthrough on a number of occasions, although Hughes also nearly scored just before the break.

But the second-half was a different story. Palace controlled the game, with two ruthless finishes from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marc Guéhi securing an excellent victory, that made it six away Premier League fixtures without defeat - a club-record.

And Hughes said the reaction of his teammates following their regroup at the interval, was a sign of Palace matching the performance levels shown at the end of last season.

"I think we've kind of gone back to our ways of last season, playing with the intensity. Albeit we weren't at it in the first-half. But we have gone back to our old ways and I think that is why we were successful.

"There were a few choice words [from manager Glasner] at half-time. We weren't at the races and were lucky to get in at 0-0 at half-time.