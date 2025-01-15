The Eagles were off the boil in the first 45 minutes at the King Power Stadium but, thanks to good work defensively and with Dean Henderson making some important saves, went in level at the break.

They emerged a more creative and clinical unit in the second-half and – following goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marc Guéhi – finished as worthy winners as they rose to 14th in the Premier League table.

Glasner told Palace TV: “The best thing today is the result, and we're really pleased with the three points, with the clean sheet, with the goals we scored – but we can't be satisfied with the performance today. Especially the first-half was not good.

“We were lucky that it was a draw at half-time and then it was a little bit louder than usual in the dressing room, and the players showed a good reaction. But still, I think we can do better.

“In the second-half, we created some chances and in the first-half, to be honest, almost nothing, and then we looked a little bit… everything looked so slow.

“But the players showed a good reaction, which shows again their great character, their great mentality, their great togetherness. And then we decided the game in the right moments, keeping the clean sheet, and now we go home, of course, being happy with three points.”

On the second-half itself, Glasner added: “I wouldn't say it's impressive – it was better. The goals were great and we just did what we wanted to do in a better way.

“We found our 10s in the pocket, but they also moved better. And when we see the first goal, then we need this dynamic because we knew when we find our players there, they drop with their defence and then we need runs in behind, like JP in this situation.

“I think in the first-half, we didn't even run in behind. We just always stopped and passing back and back and of course then you can't create chances or score goals. And this we did much better in the second half, but it's all about doing these runs, effort, and then you get the reward.

“We got the reward. Also very good defending, great set play, good communication between Ebs [Eze] and Marc and great pass, great finish.

“Overall, again, it was important to win here, to come closer to the places in front of us and of course, to reduce the gap to the teams behind us – but also we have to be critical with us. We need a better performance than it was today.”