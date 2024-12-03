The Palace No. 14 was at his bustling best when, with the hour mark approaching at Portman Road, he collected a pass from Ebere Eze, tricked and powered his way past Jacob Greaves, and delightfully flighted an effort beyond the clutches of Arijanet Muric to win the game for his side.
Speaking to Amazon Prime at full-time, Mateta smiled: “Magnifique.
“He [Greaves] was in front of me. I had to do something to get through. I saw him go down and I saw the keeper, and I knew what I had to do. The keeper always goes straight at you, and I knew I had to chip.
“You can see today: he [Eze] found me when he turned. When he does this, I can score a lot of goals."