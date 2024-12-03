Palace’s win at Portman Road was their first away win of the Premier League season, and was fully deserved for the Eagles’ effort and industry throughout the 90 minutes.

Mateta admitted: “The start of the season was not what we expect but we keep working. Today, we have the win away, and we are very satisfied – then in four days, we have a game again [at home to Manchester City on Saturday].

"We’ve had a lot of changes in the team, a lot of injuries too. But now everyone is back and I will still score – no worries!

"Because of this win, everyone is confident. We can't wait to play against Manchester City. It is a good time to play them. We have to stay focused, because they are a great team, great striker.

“We can breathe a little bit, because we were under pressure. The fans, everyone was on us. Before the game it was must-win. Even when you score, stay focused and the time goes slowly, and as soon as the referee blew the whistle, we were so happy."