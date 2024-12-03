The manager told Palace TV: “It was a big win today – a very good result, of course.

“Today, it was not about maybe showing the best performance, it was about winning this game, and we prepared the players for being ready for a big fight – and it was a big fight. We took this fight, and we knew that when we are stable in defending, we will create our situations, we will get our moments, and so it happened.

“It was an amazing goal from JP, and then it's keeping the clean sheet and taking the win, but also it's a big credit to the players, how they played today, and really thank you to all our supporters.

“I was really surprised; half of the stand was full of Crystal Palace fans, and this on a Tuesday evening, two degrees here in an away game, so thanks for this big support again, and a very, very nice Tuesday evening for all of us!”

After being dominant against Newcastle United, Palace largely controlled large stretches of the game in Suffolk, and were fully deserving of their victory.

“We know that we can create the situations,” Glasner continued. “I think, like always, if we are a little bit more clinical in the final pass we could create more, but overall, we had one big chance with Ebs [Eze] in the first-half, one big with Daniel Muñoz, it was a great attack, and then this goal.

“Then, we had the momentum on our side, and we had two more chances to decide the game, and we missed them, and then [Ipswich] is like every team: if it's just one goal down, you try everything, a set-play, long balls, and everything can happen, and once we needed the post, so we were lucky in this situation.

“But overall it was a very, very positive performance, and especially the result.”

On the goal, Glasner recalled: “It was great. We won the ball, and then passed to JP, and then also Jeff Lerma passed, it was one touch from Ebs, and it was the second touch in space.

“And then also, the second big chance [shot by Mateta, saved by the goalkeeper], it was a fantastic ball and pass from Eberechi – so we know that these players can always decide a game, but to be that stable in defending is also a big part that they contribute in this defending.

“It's not that they are off when the opposite team has the ball, so we were a great unit again, a great unit within the players, a great unit within the team, and a great unit together with our fans.

Having secured valuable points against both Newcastle and Ipswich in the space of three days, Glasner smiled: “That’s the best feeling we all can have, when we have a win, but I said to the players: ‘this week isn't done.’

“Yes, it's a very positive start to the week, with the draw against Newcastle, with the win here at Ipswich, and now it's to recover and be ready for Manchester City [on Saturday], and then we will go for three points again.

“We know Man City is a big team with big players, with a big manager, but we play at home at Selhurst, and we want the next good result for us.”