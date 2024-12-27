“Jurić did very well there”

On 21st December, Ivan Jurić was named Southampton’s new manager, starting off his reign with a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham United on Boxing Day.

I know him from Italy, and he did very well there. I think he was always playing with a back three, and Southampton also played with the back three. But also, to be honest, I don't know at the moment his style of play, and I also think it's not possible to implement your style of play when you’ve started two or three days before.

Two days is just recovery, not really a lot of impact to the players. Of course we will watch the [Southampton] game from today, but I didn't see it before now!

I have a great team of analysts. I’ve just focused on Bournemouth and what our players needed today. You prepare the meeting, what do you tell them, how do you support them, getting the belief and the confidence to win here.

Of course my staff have already watched many games from Southampton, and I'm pretty sure they will also have watched today's game. Now I have a three-hour travel home, and it can easily be that one of the analysts is sitting next to me and showing me some clips.

Then especially tomorrow, after the recovery, training, we will watch them, analyse them, and we have to take care of our chances and our opportunities.

“We always prepare the same way”

After going five games unbeaten away, Palace now face a run of three home matches in a row: Southampton, Chelsea and Stockport County.

We always prepare the same way to win the game. Of course, a clean sheet helps, because then you just need to score one.

I think we scored very often at home, but we conceded too many. This is what we have to reduce. The best way would be to start against Southampton.