This evening was Turner’s first start at Selhurst Park after joining on loan from Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day. The United States international previously featured for the Eagles at Villa Park in the Carabao Cup.
“It was amazing to be here, to see the crowd, feel the energy, feel so welcome as well. It's my second time at Selhurst.
“I played here last season, but I was on the away side. I much prefer being here and being on the home side.
“I'll take anybody in the next round! For us it's just about having the opportunity to play, to wear the badge, to have the FA Cup badge [on our sleeve].
“It's such a historic tournament, something that we follow closely back in the States as well.
“I think that this next round, round four will be my seventh ever FA Cup game. That's pretty good numbers having only been here [in the UK] for three years. So hopefully, hopefully many, many more.”