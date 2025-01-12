“I think that's the most important thing - that we're through to the next round.” Turner explained, following the win.

“That was the main objective of today, I'd say. Obviously, coming out of the gate scoring early was a big, big moment for us and then we really controlled a lot of the game.

“I wish that we could have threatened their goal maybe a little bit more to get that second goal and really put the game away. But, we didn't and we had to kill off another game at 1-0.”

Indeed, Palace had to contend with a resilient Stockport after going ahead early on and were in search of that second goal to put the game to bed.