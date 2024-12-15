“Happiness,” Glasner summed up his emotions after the 3-1 victory. “Especially about the performance of the players, and for our fans here today.

“We knew it was an important game for our fans, for the club, and so the players performed really well today. We struggled a little bit at the beginning of the game and at the beginning of the second-half, but then we got the game under control, we scored nice goals, so overall, a great performance and a big win.

“I love football and this atmosphere. I mentioned it at the press conference: we prepared like we prepare every single Premier League game the whole season, [with] what we want to do, how we want to play, their strengths, their weaknesses, especially our strengths… and then, today, we talked about how important it is for our fans.

“The fans have always supported us the whole season. Even when we had the defeats at the beginning of the season, they were always behind the team, behind us, and we said maybe it's an opportunity for us to give them a little bit back, and maybe a first Christmas gift!

“The players – I mention it quite often – are great characters, so they gave the first Christmas gift to our fans, and I hope they enjoyed the afternoon.”

Trevoh Chalobah and Ismaïla Sarr (two) got the goals to cap a memorable collective display of resilience, diligence and – when the opportunity arose – a real cutting edge from the Eagles.

“We know that they play with a high line, defending man-to-man. Ismaïla’s strength is his pace, and then we knew we could get him there,” Glasner explained.

“The first one was a great header from him, so when we get him into these running duels he's always able to score goals. He's more confident than at the beginning of the season, he feels better.

“He understands better and better how we want to play as a team, what he has to do – also with Dani Muñoz, because there was one disallowed goal where he would assist and Dani the goal – this is getting better and better, so we are really pleased for him.”