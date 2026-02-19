The Eagles’ first knockout tie in a European competition proper sees them take on Bosnian league champions HSK Zrinjski Mostar in a two-legged tie over the course of the next week, looking to seal a place in the last 16.

And Sosa – who has appeared five times for Palace in the competition so far this season, as well as having previously played UEFA Champions League football with Dinamo Zagreb and UEFA Europa League knockout rounds with Ajax – knows that the emphasis will be different to that of the league phase.

“Like every team – sometimes we have ups and downs,” Sosa assessed Palace’s start to life in continential football.

“This season we had some good moments in the Premier League, especially in the start. Then a little bit less in the last period.

"It’s the same in Europe, but in the end, this competition is different – because you play and if you win you go through, and if you lose you are out. That makes it completely different.

“The approach is always the same for us: to win the game. But definitely we’ll need to be patient.

“We know there are two games to play. We try to be our best, and to go through.”