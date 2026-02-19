Borna Sosa says patience – and crucially consistency – will be key as Crystal Palace continue their UEFA Conference League adventure into the knockout stages.
- Hear from Manager Oliver Glasner ahead of the game.
- How to watch & follow the first leg.
- Recap our European away days so far.
- Get to know Zrinjski Mostar.
The Eagles’ first knockout tie in a European competition proper sees them take on Bosnian league champions HSK Zrinjski Mostar in a two-legged tie over the course of the next week, looking to seal a place in the last 16.
And Sosa – who has appeared five times for Palace in the competition so far this season, as well as having previously played UEFA Champions League football with Dinamo Zagreb and UEFA Europa League knockout rounds with Ajax – knows that the emphasis will be different to that of the league phase.
“Like every team – sometimes we have ups and downs,” Sosa assessed Palace’s start to life in continential football.
“This season we had some good moments in the Premier League, especially in the start. Then a little bit less in the last period.
"It’s the same in Europe, but in the end, this competition is different – because you play and if you win you go through, and if you lose you are out. That makes it completely different.
“The approach is always the same for us: to win the game. But definitely we’ll need to be patient.
“We know there are two games to play. We try to be our best, and to go through.”
They are used to playing football and they want to play football—Borna Sosa
Sosa is familiar with Zrinjski given the club’s ties to his fellow Croatian international Luka Modrić, the future Ballon d’Or winner who played on loan at the Bosnian team in 2003/04.
“Obviously, I know the team from a long time ago,” he revealed, “because Croatia’s best player ever played here!
“It's a very famous team in Croatia. We know how they play.
“They are used to playing football and they want to play football – so we are looking forward to the game.”
Match Details
Zrinjski Mostar v Crystal Palace
- Thursday, 19th February
- 18:45 CET local time / 17:45 GMT UK time
- UEFA Conference League
- Bijeli Brijeg Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+