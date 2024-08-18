Mateta leads the line having shone for France in Paris this summer, and is supported by England Euro 2024 finalist Ebere Eze and new signing Daichi Kamada, who makes his Palace debut.

The Eagles’ three other England representatives all start - Dean Henderson in goal, Marc Guéhi in defence and Adam Wharton in midfield - while Colombia’s Daniel Muñoz is back in the side following his progress to the final of the Copa America.

New signings Chadi Riad and Ismaïla Sarr are available from the bench.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Richards, Muñoz, Hughes, Wharton, Kamada, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Riad, Doucouré, Lerma, Schlupp, Ayew, Sarr, Edouard.