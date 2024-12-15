Mitchell had a lot of space in behind throughout the game out on the left, as did fellow wing-back Daniel Muñoz, which resulted in him notching an assist for the second goal.

“I was just trying to put in a good cross!” he explained.

“I'm happy that it was a good cross and he [Ismaïla Sarr] was able to be in the right position to score the goal.

“We definitely [found a lot of space going forward.] It’s our game plan: we knew that they wouldn’t track us.

“We know that as wing-backs, the winger doesn't really want to follow you all the way. We knew that there was space in-behind their high line.”