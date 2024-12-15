“We’re buzzing. The whole squad was buzzing.” the left-back said with a smile on his face.
Speaking to Palace TV after the remarkable 3-1 win over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Tyrick Mitchell revealed the extent of the emotions he and the side were feeling.
“We’re buzzing. The whole squad was buzzing.” the left-back said with a smile on his face.
“It was a big win, especially against Brighton, to push us at the table. It was definitely a good feeling for all of us.”
Mitchell had a lot of space in behind throughout the game out on the left, as did fellow wing-back Daniel Muñoz, which resulted in him notching an assist for the second goal.
“I was just trying to put in a good cross!” he explained.
“I'm happy that it was a good cross and he [Ismaïla Sarr] was able to be in the right position to score the goal.
“We definitely [found a lot of space going forward.] It’s our game plan: we knew that they wouldn’t track us.
“We know that as wing-backs, the winger doesn't really want to follow you all the way. We knew that there was space in-behind their high line.”
Mitchell was one of four Palace Academy graduates named in the squad to face Brighton and he was acutely aware of the rivalry and how important a win would be.
“Definitely [it’s that extra bit special to get the win], it's an amazing feeling because I've been here before in some difficult matches.
“I remember the last time we won was when [Christian] Benteke scored [in 2021]. To win again here - it's a beautiful feeling.
“The manager just reminded us that in the last seven or eight games we've been unbeaten.
“We definitely know we could have done better and had more wins. We just wanted to continue that and instead of a draw, make sure that we won today.”
“We're going into every game and trying to win every single match. We'll give our best to get to the next round.”