One in four children in Croydon grow up in poverty, and many more families have been deeply affected by the cost of living crisis and cannot afford to provide a special Christmas for their children.

That’s why Palace for Life is supporting local families this Christmas with their Christmas Grotto event for the third year running.

Palace for Life are calling on Palace fans to donate to help us make Christmas special for local families who really need it, so everyone in our community can enjoy A South London Christmas.

Example donations include:

£10 could buy lunch for a young person at a Palace for Life session

£15 could fund a 30-minute intervention session

£25 could cover a food voucher for families this Christmas

£50 could buy a new pair of football boots for a young person

£100 could fund an FA Introduction to Coaching course to change a young person's life

The countdown to A South London Christmas is on! Make a difference by giving generously before the deadline this Christmas.

Join Palace for Life in spreading joy this festive season — support a fantastic cause by clicking here.