Palace are back in the States for the second successive pre-season, having visited Chicago and Detroit last year, and now Oliver Glasner is ready to bring his free-scoring Eagles across the pond once again.

But before we take on Wolves in Annapolis on Wednesday, 31st July (20:00 EDT), there is plenty to look forward to across Baltimore…

Open training

On the morning of Tuesday, 30th July, Glasner and his staff will be putting the squad through their paces – and supporters can get a rare insight into first-team training by heading down to our open training session.

The players will be out on the grass from 10:00 EDT at the University of Maryland, with tickets FREE and available to reserve by clicking HERE.