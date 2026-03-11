A small number of Premium Hospitality packages for this match are also available – with special guests you can talk to including (depending on experience) Vince Hilaire, Jim Cannon and Darren Ambrose!

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

Supporters are, as always, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Before travelling

All ticket holders are kindly reminded to please download your match tickets to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet before travelling to ensure smooth access to the stadium. You can find out how to do so here.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca).

To download your new pass via the Official Palace App, please follow the steps below:

Open the Crystal Palace app and login using the account registered to your ticket. Click the ‘MORE’ button on the bottom right. Click ‘TICKETS’. Click ‘ACCESS FAN WALLET’. Click on your ticket to this game. Click ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ or ‘Add to Google Pay’. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Once your ticket is stored in your mobile device's digital wallet, you will not need internet access for it to work at the turnstiles, but your device will need to be switched on.

Entering the stadium: New turnstiles

Turnstiles open at 18:00 GMT ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

Supporters in certain parts of the ground might notice a new kind of turnstile in operation at their usual entrance to Selhurst Park for Thursday's fixture.

These new turnstiles have a screen with the below instructions: