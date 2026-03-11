As per the above diagram, should your ticket be in your digital ticket wallet, you can simply tap your mobile device at the top of the screen before entering.
Alternatively, if you have a barcode on your ticket, you can show this to the camera at the bottom of the screen to scan your ticket and enter.
These new readers are designed to make supporters' entrance to the ground quicker and smoother.
Mobile phone chargers are available at the Information Centre on a matchday, should you need to use them to access your ticket.
Keep up-to-date on WhatsApp
Make sure you follow the Crystal Palace WhatsApp Channel, our dedicated matchday service for our fans to receive important updates.
To follow Palace on WhatsApp Channels, simply click the link here on a device which has WhatsApp installed.
The Channel will serve as the home of matchday information, ensuring match-going supporters are kept as up-to-date as possible, as well as being sent the latest matchday content, including press conferences, team news and results. Find out more here.
Parking
Supporters planning to drive should note that no parking will be available in the Sainsbury’s car park ahead of Thursday evening’s match.
Fans should also be aware that Sainsbury's store will close at 17:00 GMT.
Palace for All
Supporters are reminded that antisocial behaviour of any kind – which includes inappropriate or offensive chanting – is strictly prohibited at Selhurst Park.
Please be mindful of your fellow fans at all times, particularly younger supporters among us, and help us to generate a positive atmosphere to accompany this historic occasion for South London.
A safe and respectful matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love. Thank you for your continued support.