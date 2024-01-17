If you are in fact going to the game, make sure to read our attendees' guide here.

IS THE MATCH ON TV?

No – this match is not being broadcast live in the UK.

International supporters can check these broadcaster partner stations.

Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

For supporters just looking to access the service tonight, a Weekly pass (£3.49) is the ideal option; this will also grant access to live first-team audio commentary against Arsenal on Saturday (20th January, 12:30). Fans should note that a Weekly pass will auto-renew unless cancelled.

Supporters can also purchase an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year or a Monthly pass (£4.99), both of which also auto-renew.