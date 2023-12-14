If you are in fact going to the game, make sure to read our matchgoers' guide here.

DON'T MISS A KICK

The best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the official Crystal Palace App.

UK supporters should consider Palace TV+, which offers live audio commentary via the App and cpfc.co.uk. Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Also with the App, goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blog featuring text commentary from our reporter at Selhurst Park, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Even from well ahead of matchday, you can follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.