Are tickets available?

Tickets remain on sale to all paid Members and Season Ticket holders (up to four tickets per client reference number) for the match, with more information here.

Will there be penalties?

In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, the game will go directly to a penalty shootout.

Where to watch Crystal Palace v Millwall

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ in the UK, who are broadcasting every tie in the competition this season.

Sky Sports+ can be found on linear channel number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for ROI.

Fans who do not have a Sky subscription can also watch the game contract-free, by purchasing a NOW Sports Day or Flexible Month Membership.

For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners – you can find a full list of these partners on this page.

For UK-based supporters, Palace TV+ also offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.