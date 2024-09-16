Are tickets still available?

Tickets are now sold out, with a waiting list open for supporters with 3,000+ Loyalty Points. Find out more here.

Is the match on TV?

For the first time ever, all Carabao Cup matches this season will be available for fans in the UK.

This game will be streamed live on Sky Sports+. Existing Sky Sports subscribers can find Sky Sports+ at no extra cost on TV and mobile. Click here for more information.

Alternatively, for UK-based supporters, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

For supporters just looking to access the service on Tuesday night, a Weekly pass (£3.49) is the ideal option; this will also grant access to live audio commentary against Manchester United on Saturday (21st September, 17:30). Fans should note that a Weekly pass will auto-renew unless cancelled.

Supporters can also purchase an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year or a Monthly pass (£4.99), both of which also auto-renew.

Please note this game will not be available to stream internationally.