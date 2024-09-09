The Eagles have been drawn to take on the Hoops away at Loftus Road, with the game set to kick off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday, 17th September.

There are no replays in the Carabao Cup, with ties ending level after 90 minutes going straight to penalties up to, and including, the quarter-finals.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Queens Park Rangers (A)

Tuesday, 17th September

19:45

Carabao Cup third round

Loftus Road

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be Print at Home, and will be sent at point of purchase to the lead booker.

Supporters who are unable to use Print at Home tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk when you have purchased your ticket, and the Box Office will add you to a duplicates list to be collected at Loftus Road.

Supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.