If you are in fact going to the game, make sure to read our attendees' guide here.

IS THE MATCH ON TV?

Yes – this match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Sky's programming will begin at 19:30 BST ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

For those without access to Sky Sports, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

For supporters just looking to access the service tonight, a Weekly pass (£3.49) is the ideal option; this will also grant access to live audio commentary for the Premier League fixture away at Manchester United on Saturday (30th September, 15:00). Fans should note that a Weekly pass will auto-renew unless cancelled.

Supporters can also purchase an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year or a Monthly pass (£4.99), both of which also auto-renew.