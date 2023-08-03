If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before journeying to the game.

Tickets

Tickets are available for this match through the Crystal Palace ticketing website, priced at £15 for adults, £10 for seniors, and £5 for Under-18s.

The Arthur Wait Stand is closed for this fixture.

Tickets will be delivered via email no later than 48 hours after purchase.

Supporters are reminded that they are required to re-add their Friends and Family to their network to assign and manage each other’s tickets.

Travel Disruption

Due to the recently announced ASLEF ‘action short of strike’, train services on Saturday will be limited.

Southern Railway have advised that Selhurst and Thornton Heath stations will not be served two hours prior and two hours post-end of match on Saturday.

Supporters are advised to please plan ahead to ensure a smooth journey.

Conduct

Supporters are reminded to keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

Please ensure you read our latest supporters' guide here.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.

Matchday Programmes

Special-edition matchday programmes will be available from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £2.50, featuring an in-depth guide to Palace's pre-season and our final opponents, Lyon.

Alternatively, read the digital version from 17:30 on Friday, 4th August.

Match Details