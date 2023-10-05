LOVE FOOTBALL, PROTECT THE GAME
A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love.
Supporters are reminded to keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.
Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.
From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.
CONDUCT
For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.
Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.
To challenge the totally unacceptable presence of football tragedy abuse, this season, tough new measures have been introduced which will see people who are found guilty of offences face stadium bans and criminal prosecution.
Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within grounds, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.
Please respect our staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.
FOOD & DRINK OFFERS
Don’t forget to arrive early to take advantage of our Early Bird offer: enjoy a discounted burger or pie, plus a beer, available up until 45 minutes before kick-off.
There will also be a 50% discount on hot food following the final whistle, with bars closing 10 minutes following the conclusion of the match.
MATCHDAY PROGRAMMES
Matchday programmes will be available from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50.
Saturday's issue marks our commitment to No Room For Racism with a special edition matchday programme.
Look back on an interview with Palace's first black professional Tony Collins, as well as all your favourite regular features from Steve Parish, Roy Hodgson, Joel Ward, Doc Brown and more...
Plus, read a full in-depth interview with Sam Johnstone on his rollercoaster first year in south London, confronting challenges on and off the pitch.
You can read the digital version from 17:30 BST on Friday, 6th October.
And remember, all Gold, Junior Eagles Gold and International Members receive free digital copies of the programme in their inbox before every home match this season.