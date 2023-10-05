REST IN PEACE

Our deepest thoughts and condolences remain with the family and friends of Elianne Andam, who was tragically killed in Croydon last week, and with everyone in our community who has been affected.

To honour Elianne, and with the agreement of her family, a minute’s applause will be held at Selhurst Park just before kick-off as we come together as a community.

NO ROOM FOR RACISM

During 7th-23rd October inclusive, all Premier League fixtures are dedicated to No Room For Racism, as every side sends a clear message that discrimination will not be tolerated in football, or indeed in wider society.

The campaign provides an opportunity for the League and clubs to reiterate our collective action against discrimination and promote equality, diversity and inclusion across the game.

Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities and cultures. This diversity makes the game stronger and we are working to ensure this is reflected across all areas of the game. Everybody has a role to play to ensure that football is inclusive for all – together we can make it clear that there is no room for racism or any form of discrimination.

REPORTING ABUSE AT SELHURST PARK

Crystal Palace are committed to promoting equality and diversity across the whole club. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park.

You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669).

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: FOUL LANGUAGE, RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.