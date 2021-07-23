Preview

After a successful first outing against Walsall, Patrick Vieira will take charge of Crystal Palace for a second time against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

A Wilfried Zaha goal saw the manager get off to a winning start at the Banks’ Stadium, with Vieira giving valuable minutes to a number of exciting Academy prospects.

Having returned from a week-long training camp at St George’s Park, the Eagles have been working hard back in south London as they prepare for the trip to Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys will be raring to go, with Palace their fourth pre-season friendly, following a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Paul Cook’s side finished ninth in League One last season, missing out on a play-off spot by just five points. Appointed in March 2021, this is his first pre-season in charge of the club and they have been busy in the transfer market as a result, bringing in no fewer than nine players before the start of the 2021/22 season.

After the Ipswich clash, Vieira will lead Palace out at Selhurst Park for the first-time against Charlton Athletic, before rounding off pre-season with fixtures against Reading and Watford.