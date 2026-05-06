Turan: You should pursue your belief

Presenting a jovial figure at his pre-match press conference at Selhurst Park on the eve of Shakhtar's semi-final second leg with Crystal Palace, former Atlético Madrid and Turkey legend Turan – who has guided his team to the semi-finals in his debut season in charge – spoke of how he and his team carry hope of overturning their first-leg deficit.

At the start of his press conference, speaking unprompted, Turan addressed the European media by stating: "It is not an easy game that awaits us. It will be difficult to go to the final with the position we are in after the first game – but if you have hope or belief, even at the lowest level, you should go after it, and we know that it is possible.

"We will face an excellent opponent. They are loyal to their system, they have a very good coach – I can say that they are a proper coach's team – and I said before as well, I am satisfied with the level of play we had on the first game. We will just be working on the details.

"No matter the result of the round, we will have positive takeaways from this encounter. We are a team that could be in the league phase of the Champions League in two or three months and we have a dream of going to the UEFA Conference League final, so we will not give up on it, because it will help us greatly to build the future's team and to reach our dreams in Europe.

"And if we are not succeeding in it, I will still be proud of my team, because they were able to bring European games to the maximum extent possible to the Ukrainian people and to our fans."