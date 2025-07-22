Report: Palace and Bromley draw in pre-season friendly

For their third pre-season game ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, Crystal Palace Under-21s made the short journey to Hayes Lane to face Bromley.

They had previously recorded a 3-1 win against National League champions Barnet, as well as a 7-0 thumping of AFC Bournemouth U21s last week.

Head coach Darren Powell named an experienced side, with Rio Cardines making his first appearance ahead of the new season after an extended break due to his participation in the CONCACAF Gold Cup with Trinidad and Tobago.

Palace took the lead early on with the first real chance of the game 12 minutes in. Tayo Adaramola beat his man down the left hand side to get to the byline, before slipping it across into the path of Jemiah Umolu who couldn’t miss inside the six-yard box.