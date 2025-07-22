Report: Palace and Bromley draw in pre-season friendly

Summary
-
Powell names a strong side ahead of Bromley challenge
-
12 - GOAL: Umolu puts Palace ahead with the first chance of the game
-
16: Bromley hit it wide after a ball across the box
-
18 - GOAL: Bromley equalise via Cheek
-
19: Nascimento’s shot goes just over the bar
-
26 - GOAL: Cheek puts Bromley ahead from the spot
-
33: Trialist in goal for Palace makes a flying save to deny Pinnock
-
HT: Bromley 2-1 Palace
-
57: Pinnock fires a free-kick narrowly wide of the post
-
62: Benamar’s effort is saved by Long
-
66: Adams-Collman fires just wide of the post
-
70 - GOAL: Marsh levels for Palace shortly after coming on
-
82: Dashi’s long range strike is saved and held
-
85: Walker-Smith makes a vital block to deny Bromley late on
-
FT: Bromley 2-2 Palace