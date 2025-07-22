Skip navigation

      Report: Palace and Bromley draw in pre-season friendly

      Match reports

      Crystal Palace Under-21s gained valuable minutes in the legs after playing out a 2-2 draw with League Two Bromley in pre-season.

      Summary

      • Powell names a strong side ahead of Bromley challenge

      • 12 - GOAL: Umolu puts Palace ahead with the first chance of the game

      • 16: Bromley hit it wide after a ball across the box

      • 18 - GOAL: Bromley equalise via Cheek

      • 19: Nascimento’s shot goes just over the bar

      • 26 - GOAL: Cheek puts Bromley ahead from the spot

      • 33: Trialist in goal for Palace makes a flying save to deny Pinnock

      • HT: Bromley 2-1 Palace

      • 57: Pinnock fires a free-kick narrowly wide of the post

      • 62: Benamar’s effort is saved by Long

      • 66: Adams-Collman fires just wide of the post

      • 70 - GOAL: Marsh levels for Palace shortly after coming on

      • 82: Dashi’s long range strike is saved and held

      • 85: Walker-Smith makes a vital block to deny Bromley late on

      • FT: Bromley 2-2 Palace

      For their third pre-season game ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, Crystal Palace Under-21s made the short journey to Hayes Lane to face Bromley.

      They had previously recorded a 3-1 win against National League champions Barnet, as well as a 7-0 thumping of AFC Bournemouth U21s last week.

      Head coach Darren Powell named an experienced side, with Rio Cardines making his first appearance ahead of the new season after an extended break due to his participation in the CONCACAF Gold Cup with Trinidad and Tobago.

      Palace took the lead early on with the first real chance of the game 12 minutes in. Tayo Adaramola beat his man down the left hand side to get to the byline, before slipping it across into the path of Jemiah Umolu who couldn’t miss inside the six-yard box.

      The hosts did try to hit back and nearly equalised five minutes later, a dangerous ball across the box from Oluwatade Ibrahim was met at the back post by a Bromley shirt, although it was wide of the mark.

      Bromley did manage to equalise with 18 minutes on the clock as League Two top scorer Michael Cheek found the back of the net, capping off a well-worked move in the middle of the park.

      The Eagles nearly hit back immediately after Bromley drew level. Adler Nascimento managed to find space on the edge of the box, though his effort was just over the bar.

      Just beyond the halfway point of the first-half, the hosts took the lead from 12-yards. A defensive mix up resulted in the hosts winning a penalty, and while Trialist nearly got a hand to it, there was no stopping Cheek’s effort from the spot.

      The Ravens continued to enjoy more of the ball and threatened to add another as the half went on. Mitchell Pinnock struck a fierce effort from about 25-yards out, but Trialist made a flying stop to deny his strike.

      Palace went into the break a goal behind, despite taking the lead, and they had it all to do in the second-half to keep their 100% winning record in tact.

      The second-half left a lot to be desired in terms of intensity compared to the first early on. Both sides threatened either side of the hour-mark, with Bromley's Pinnock firing narrowly wide from a free-kick and Dean Benamar seeing a shot saved by Sam Long.

      With 20 minutes remaining, Palace made wholesale changes and substitute Zach Marsh managed to level the score shortly after coming on.

      He was picked out by fellow substitute Malcolm Ebiowei, in space on the edge of the box and managed to work the ball onto his left foot before firing past Long in the Bromley goal.

      Attempts at finding a winner for both sides came and went, with Matteo Dashi having the best attempt for Palace that was ultimately saved.

      The game ended two apiece, with attention now turning to a trip to Sutton United on Saturday, 26th July. Tickets are available for this game from just £1 - tap HERE for more info!

      Palace: Trialist (GK), Cardines (Whyte, 63), Jemide (King, 63), Holding (Walker-Smith, 63), Browne (Grante, 63), Reid (Adams-Collman, 63), Adaramola (Benamar, HT), Williams (Gibbard, 63), Umolu (Marsh, 63), Agbinone (Dashi, 63), Nascimento (Ebiowei, 63).

      Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK),Henry, Brownlie.

      Bromley: Long (GK), Jenkinson (German, 72), Elerewe, Charles, Cameron, Krauhaus (Trialist C, 75), Cheek (Trialist B, HT), Pinnock, Hondermarck, Whitely, Ibrahim (Trialist D, 83).

      Subs not used: Trialist A.

