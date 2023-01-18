Build-up: Palace prepare for Manchester United test

Refresh this page periodically for live updates from Selhurst Park.

18:10

There are plenty of ways you can follow the action from SE25 this evening.

You’ve got this live blog for one - hello! - and our Match Centre, where as well as a range of stats and facts, you can also find every piece of build-up to the game you could possibly need.

Then, one hour before kick-off (19:00 GMT), attention turns to team news across all our web, app and social (Twitter and Instagram) channels.

During the game, Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary, and there’ll be instant reaction across all our channels on the final whistle as well.

Alternatively, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK.

Take your pick!

Welcome to south London

18:00

Good evening and welcome once more to Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace are preparing to take on Manchester United in a mouthwatering Premier League match-up.

It was as little as ten days ago that a necessary - if challenging - adjustment to the fixture calendar saw this game transpire, with the Eagles - off the back of successive London derbies - seeing their next three fixtures now read: Man Utd (H), Newcastle United (H), Man Utd (A).

And yet this is a fixture Palace have certainly had the better of in recent times, winning three of their last six encounters with the Red Devils.

You sense all we need now is that final touch to some of the impressive build-up play we’ve enjoyed in recent weeks - that clinicality manager Patrick Vieira has spoken about - and sparks will fly with this side.

We’ll have all the team news, stats, build-up and live text commentary you need on this page, right here. Refresh periodically for our updates.

In the meantime… COME ON PALACE!!!