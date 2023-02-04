Report and reaction: Ten man Man Utd hold on against dogged Palace

Summary:

Vieira makes three changes, with Clyne, Hughes and Olise returning to the side.

Hughes is penalised for handball early on, and Fernandes tucks home the penalty.

Guaita saves superbly, first from Weghorst and then Rashford.

HT: Man Utd 1-0 Palace

Rashford doubles Man Utd's lead

Casemiro is sent off after a lengthy VAR review

Schlupp brings Palace back into the game.

FT: Man Utd 2-1 Palace

It was the kind of start Patrick Vieira will have been dreading, as Man Utd were handed a golden chance to take the lead after just five minutes. It was a fairly innocuous attack, but as Marcus Rashford aimed a delivery into the penalty area it struck the outstretched arm of Will Hughes.

The referee initially waved away the protests, but VAR intervened and a penalty was awarded; Bruno Fernandes tucked away in signature style.

With the momentum behind them United continued to threaten and Guaita was called into action, producing a wonderful save to deny Wout Weghorst from a corner, before blocking from Rashford moments later.

Palace had their own forays forward, and Michael Olise saw his effort blocked before Chris Richards headed over the crossbar from the subsequent corner.

The Eagles emerged after the break with renewed vigour, and suddenly the chances were beginning to appear. First Edouard drove forwards, denied by a late Martinez challenge, before Jeff Schlupp’s wonderful piece of skill created a crossing opportunity, but no one could tap home.

Palace were unable to capitalise, and soon Man Utd doubled their lead. It was an intricate passing move, with Garnacho releasing Shaw and the England left-back prodding across the face of goal for Rashford to poke home.

Then the game roared into life. A melee on the touchline sparked a lengthy VAR review, which resulted in a straight red card for Casemiro. Palace were handed a lifeline – and they took it.

Bodies were pouring forwards every time a man in white won possession, and Guéhi was denied by a point-blank De Gea save. There were to be no defensive heroics moments later, as Schlupp was the first to react to bring the Eagles back into the game.

It set up a grandstand finish that was soaked in controversy, noise and colour – and Palace pushed for all their might. Seven added minutes only added to the sense of chaos. This was old school Premier League football.

In the end, United held on by the skin of their teeth – Palace came so close, but couldn't get over the line.

Man Utd: De Gea (GK), Wan-Bissaka (Lindelof, 87), Martinez, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst (Garnacho, 59 (Maguire, 87)), Antony (Sabitzer, 81).

Subs: Heaton (GK), Malacia, Dalot, Sancho, Mainoo.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Richards, Mitchell, Doucouré (Ahamada, 82), Hughes (Lokonga, 72), Schlupp (Mateta, 83), Olise, Edouard, Ayew (Eze, 72).

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Milivojevic, Riedewald.