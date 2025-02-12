Unique Crystal Palace experiences
No last-minute gifts list would be complete without something you can give... even if you buy it as late as the day itself!
Tickets for Crystal Palace’s upcoming home Premier League matches against Everton and Aston Villa this month are on sale to all Members and Season Ticket Holders, who are able to purchase up to three per client reference number.
Or, whether, you’re looking to create ever-lasting memories with friends and family; gift a Palace fan with something truly special; or just enjoy some great festive football in a great festive setting; a Premium experience at Crystal Palace is a celebration that ticks every box.
Offering entertainment beyond just the 90 minutes, and with food and drink included as standard in all of our packages, limited availability remains for our fixtures against Aston Villa (Tuesday, 25th February, 19:30 GMT); and Brighton & Hove Albion (currently scheduled for Saturday, 5th April, 15:00 GMT, subject to broadcast picks).
Find out more here, or click here to browse available Experiences.