The Early Bird renewal window (Phase 1) is now open until 17:30 BST on Tuesday, 2nd May, offering Season Ticket holders the chance to renew their seat(s) at the lowest possible rates.

We are committed to ensuring that Season Tickets continue to offer exceptional value to our loyal supporters.

In our designated family areas, Season Tickets for Under-10s are available from £100 for the season, which is £5.26 per match (based on 19 home league games). The accompanying adult rate is from £440 for the season, so £23.16 per home match.

The cheapest Season Tickets (outside of the designated Family areas outlined above, based on 19 league games) are:

Adults from £545 (equivalent to £28.68 per match) in the Holmesdale Lower / Whitehorse; from £610 in the Arthur Wait; from £630 in the Holmesdale Upper, and from £705 in the Main Stand.

Concessions from £370 (equivalent to £19.47 per match), and

Juniors from £280 (£14.73 per league match).

Concession pricing is available for supporters aged 18-21, over the age of 65, full-time students or those requiring a disabled Season Ticket.

Your individual renewal rate will be clearly displayed on the ticket site (instructions below).

We will once again be running a Direct Debit scheme allowing supporters to spread Season Ticket payments over 10 months. We will also be continuing with two options of payment dates (1st and 15th of each month). This is available from Phase 2 onwards.

All Season Ticket holders will once again be able to place their ticket(s) up for sale to fellow Season Ticket holders or Members for games they cannot attend and receive a credit/refund which is calculated as 1/19th of their Season Ticket less a 10% administration charge, per ticket per match.

All Season Ticket holders will also be able to share their tickets, with restrictions as per the 22/23 season - click HERE for more details.

Season Ticket+ enables holders to enjoy a huge range of unique benefits such as:

The ability to share your Season Ticket for any game with any supporter who has a Client Ref. and is listed as ‘Friends and Family’.

Priority move your seat window, ahead other Season Ticket holders

A Palace TV+ subscription for the 23/24 season (worth £32.99) – with live broadcasts of selected pre-season matches and Academy matches

10% off all purchases in the club shop

An additional 250 Loyalty Points (on top of your 500 for the Season Ticket)

Welcome pack including exclusive Palace gifts

No booking fees on any ticket order

Special edition design of your digital Season Ticket

Timeline

Phase 1 – Renewals available with Early Bird pricing: Thursday, 6th April – Tuesday, 2nd May (17:30 BST)

Tickets are now available to renew online only, or via all other methods from 09:00 Tuesday, 11th April.

Phase 2 – Renewals available and Direct Debit option open: Tuesday, 2nd May (18:00 BST) online only / Wednesday, 3rd May (10:00 BST) via all methods – Tuesday, 16th May 17:30

Move your seat window

Season Ticket+ holders: Monday, 22nd May (10:00 BST)

Standard Season Ticket: Tuesday, 23rd May

Phase 3 – On sale to supporters on the Season Ticket Waiting List: Thursday, 25th May (10:00 BST)