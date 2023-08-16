How to resell
If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make Monday's match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here. Alternatively, learn how to share tickets.
Season Ticket holders are also reminded that, ahead of Monday's game, you will need to delete your old Season Ticket from your device, and then download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.
MATCH DETAILS
Arsenal (H):
- Monday, 21st August
- 20:00 BST
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
SALES PHASES
Unless stated otherwise, Members and Season Ticket holders were able to purchase tickets for this fixture online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00 BST.
- Tuesday, 18th July: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders
- Friday, 21st July: Season Ticket holders and all Members
