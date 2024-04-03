After their trip to Fulham for their Premier League Cup quarter-final clash on Thursday, 4th April (19:00 BST), Darren Powell and his side will return to Sutton for a double-header next week as they welcome Everton and Chelsea.

Both of these clashes are in the Premier League 2, where the Eagles will be aiming to finish within the top 16 to ensure qualification for the knockout stage. Palace are currently 13th, while Everton and Chelse are 21st and seventh respectively.

Tickets for both of these games at Sutton are available from just £2 - click HERE to buy them now!