Laura Kaminski’s side benefitted from vocal support up and down the country in earning a historic promotion last season, and now they need your support once again, so make sure you grab your tickets HERE.

Season Ticket holders have a priority window until 12:00 BST on Wednesday, 2nd October, when the tickets will move on to general sale.

Prices

Adult: £10

65+: £6

Under-22: £6

Under-18: £4

Supporters under the age of eight can attend free of charge, but must be accompanied by an adult and purchase by calling the box office on 0333 360 1861.

Important Information

Our supporters will be located in block A2 of the West Stand.

All tickets for this fixture will be digital downloads and will be send to each individual named on the ticket on Friday 4th October. If you are unable to use digital tickets please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk

Supporters who require a wheelchair space please can you email dlo@cpfc.co.uk and they will arrange for someone to call for payment.

Tickets sales will close 14:00 on Friday, 4th October. After supporters can purchase direct from the Leicester City website here or purchase on the day.

Match details