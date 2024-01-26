Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders enjoy an exclusive 72-hour priority window to secure their tickets, as one of several benefits included in their packages.

Tickets against Luton are priced as Category C (four purchasable per supporter) and Newcastle as Category B (four per supporter).

Supporters are reminded that they are required to re-add their Friends and Family to their network to assign and manage each other’s tickets. Follow these simple steps.

Supporters should note that the date of the Newcastle United game is subject to change, depending on their continued involvement in the FA Cup (as this would be the weekend of the quarter-finals).

SALES PHASES

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 GMT on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 29th January: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders

Thursday, 1st February: Season Ticket holders and all Members

Please note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period this season: download the official Crystal Palace app for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

HOW TO RESELL

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make any of these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Luton Town (H):

Saturday, 9th March

15:00 GMT

Premier League

Selhurst Park

Newcastle United (H):