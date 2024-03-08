Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders enjoy an exclusive 72-hour priority window to secure their tickets, as one of several benefits included in their packages.

Tickets for Manchester City are priced as Category A (two purchasable per supporter) and West Ham as Category B (two per supporter).

Supporters are reminded that they are required to re-add their Friends and Family to their network to assign and manage each other’s tickets. Follow these simple steps.

Sales Phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 GMT on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 11th March: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders

Thursday, 14th March: Season Ticket holders and all Members

Please note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period this season: download the official Crystal Palace app for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

How to Resell

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make any of these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

Match Details

Manchester City (H):

Saturday, 6th April

12:30 BST

Premier League

Selhurst Park

West Ham United (H):