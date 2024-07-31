Oliver Glasner and his staff opened their doors to fans at UMBC’s facilities, with the players training in the baking sun ahead of tomorrow’s pre-season encounter with Wolves in Annapolis.

More than a thousand supporters arrived to show their support for the Eagles, with red and blue covering the stand at UMBC.

The Eagles put on a show for the travelling fans, with some sensational goals bringing the noise to UMBC.

After the players trained, they headed across to sign autographs and pose for selfies, capping a special day for the local Palace supporters.