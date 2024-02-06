Here, head coach Rob Quinn gives us an insight into the significance of the tournament on multiple levels...

The young Eagles’ FA Youth Cup campaign got off to a strong start with a 2-1 win away at Plymouth Argyle in the third round. Centre-back George King secured a brace with two well-taken headers in either half, including the winner 10 minutes from time.

They then travelled to Hull City and managed to put five past them with no reply in the fourth round, to set up the clash with Chelsea - who overcame Leicester City 3-1 in their third round tie, before beating Everton 2-0 away from home - in SE25.

Speaking on the side’s progression through the tournament, Quinn said: "It's huge for the boys [to play the FA Youth Cup games in first-team stadiums]. Going up and down the country, everyone looks forward to the Youth Cup games, and rightly so.

“Hopefully a large majority will end up playing more games in stadiums under the lights where it's real. I think the two stadiums we've had exposure to have been fantastic, and these experiences will only help them and develop them and hopefully make them hungry for more.”