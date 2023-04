He scored the equaliser just before half-time as the Eagles fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Chelsea on Monday night.

“What a game! Where do I even begin to describe it?” said the striker.

“Games like that show our character. We’ve been going away from home and managing to get wins all season. We’re still unbeaten in the league away from home and there's no better feeling than coming from behind to beat a team like Chelsea 2-1.