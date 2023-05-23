Indeed, putting seven past French giants Paris Saint-Germain and scoring a last-gasp winner against Sporting Braga will live long in the memory, but the side are realistic in their approach and take every game as it comes in order to get the best outcome.

“We take it one game at a time. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We look at the opposition, put a game plan together and then go out and execute it and hopefully win each game as they come. So it's been a long process, but it’s just reward for the amount of work that the boys have put in.

“Since the Liverpool game a couple weeks ago we’ve just been keeping fitness topped up and now looking more towards PSV and getting our tactical work done. Winning on penalties against Valencia can only give them strength and belief in what we're doing. We think we can give whoever we play against a good game and hopefully we can do the same against PSV.

“I would also like to say thank you to everyone coming along to support the boys. We all love it. The players do appreciate the support, as do the staff. The more the merrier and hopefully all of you here and watching along can all stick with the boys throughout the whole game, make some noise, help them spur them on and see us across the line.”

