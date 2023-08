He attributes his late goal to the side’s commitment in pre-season: “Pre-season has been really good, out in America getting the minutes in, it’s prepared us well to come back fit [for the start of the season].

“All the hard work in pre-season really paid off today, because we managed to outrun them [at the end].

“It was really good [to score the winner late on]. We fought to the end, I was exhausted in my celebration! It was worth it in the end.

“It was very back and forth, but we knew that we had the strongest mentality to take them to the end like we always do.”

Finally, the U21s have been drawn against tough opposition in the EFL Trophy and in the Premier League International Cup, though Raymond relishes the challenge: “We love playing in the EFL Cup against first-teams and against international teams in the Premier League International Cup - we’re looking forward to all of the games.”