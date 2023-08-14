Richards will be starting at the heart of the defence, looking to regain full fitness. He had a truncated pre-season, last featuring in the 2-1 win against Watford, as he helped the United States win the CONCACAF Nations League in June.

Rak-Sakyi has been in and around the first-team through the entirety of pre-season, featuring off the bench on multiple occasions and scoring against Brondby.

The duo will have a chance to impress in their first competitive outing of the new campaign, as will new signing Chris Francis and two new trialists.

Jack Wells-Morrison continues his duty as skipper and will be partnered in midfield by Dylan Reid. Franco Umeh and Ademola Ola-Adebomi will join Rak-Sakyi to form a three-pronged attack.

You can see how the Eagles get on LIVE on Palace TV+ (KO: 13:00 BST). Click HERE for more info and to subscribe now.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Kporha, Francis, Richards, Trialist A, Reid, Wells-Morrison, Raymond, Umeh, Ola-Adebomi, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs: Izquierdo (GK), Sheridan, Trialist B, Nascimento, Imray.