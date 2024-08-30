“I think South has just got a lot of talented people in general,” Nketiah reflected. “Maybe people that don't have the opportunity all the time to showcase some of the talents they have.

“But I think football has definitely become a way out for people to obviously not get distracted by some of the other things that can take your mind off things in the area. I think football is always a way out, a way to express yourself, your talents I think that mentality, I would say, is the main important thing.

“When you play in a cage, that pride, that ability to be able to showcase yourself and kind of just ‘show the other person that you're better than them’ kind of thing. I think that's the real grit and winner mentality that you install from a young age, because it's a lot of egos in there – everyone wants to have the last laugh.

“Everyone wants to have that kind of upper hand on someone, so I would say that is what really gives people the edge, I think, when you come into adversity or come into situations – to have the confidence to kind of show what you're about.

“I think all the players that play in cage and are from the South are able to showcase themselves on the pitch, because they have that personality out there.”

Watch Nketiah’s remarkable return to South London in the Palace TV video above!