Crystal Palace’s newest No. 9 was born and raised in Deptford. One of his closest friends? Ebere Eze, who grew up in nearby Greenwich. Marc Guéhi is another childhood acquaintance of the 25-year-old forward.
In joining Palace this summer, Eddie Nketiah has – in many ways – come home.
To celebrate his arrival, Nketiah took a trip with Palace TV back to where it all began – Deptford. He went back to the site of his first footballing memories; the places where his family and friends still live today; and his incredible journey to bona fide Premier League goalscorer draws its roots.
Along the way, he bumps into familiar faces and relives fond memories – a remarkable story, now entering a new chapter with his transfer to Palace.