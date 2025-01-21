The talented 19-year-old completed his move to the Eagles from Millwall in the morning, having proven himself as a leading light in this season's Championship, recording five goals and an assist for the Lions.

Esse has signed a five-and-a-half year deal with Palace, and will be available for selection from Sunday's match against Brentford at Selhurst Park, with limited tickets still available for the game for Members and Season Ticket Holders.

But before that, Esse enjoyed shooting his signing headshots and video, before heading over to London Stadium to meet his new teammates after their 2-0 win over West Ham United, and then on to the training ground for some more introductions.

